WELSH IN THE DOME: Greyhounds face Hawks at noon Friday

Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday.

The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown.

This is the team tasked with bringing home Welsh's first-ever state title. #SWLAPreps pic.twitter.com/nHW8PECzTR — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) December 7, 2017

The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004.

Welsh has yet to win a State Championship in any of the 4 major sports. Welsh has had 2 Finals Appearances in Football (1989,1992) 1 Finals Appearance in Baseball (1958) and 1 Finals Appearance in Girls Basketball (1974). — Welsh Greyhounds (@Welsh_Greyhound) December 2, 2017

Welsh the finals with a 28-18 win over Many in the semifinals. St. Helena (!2-2) beat Ferriday 12-6 in the semifinals and avenged one of its two seasons losses by beating Amite 35-32 in the quarterfinals. Amite defeated St. Helena 19-12 in October.

The game will be broadcast on radio on 1470 or 1290 AM or at cajunradio.com/listenlive.

It will be shown live on television on Cox Sports Television.

