Canadian man indicted on drug charges in Calcasieu

A Canadian man was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine over 400 grams by a grand jury Thursday.

Stephane Baril, a native of Quebec, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur on Nov. 14. He was stopped by Cpl. Chad Booth and Sgt. Allen Desormeaux, with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.).

Because Cpl. Booth found Baril to be overly nervous and acting in a suspicious manner, he requested permission to conduct a search of the truck. Baril provided Cpl. Booth with written consent and allowed him to search the truck.

Cpl. Booth and Sgt. Desormeaux found approximately 80 large bundles of compressed powder cocaine in multiple luggage bags in the bed of the truck. The cocaine totaled 219.5 pounds with an estimated street value of over $3 million.

Mancuso said the C.A.T. Team will continue its investigation by trying to find out just where Baril was taking all of that cocaine.

Anyone who has a narcotics tip should call the tip line at 337-431-8001.

