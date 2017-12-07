Lake Charles man indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

A Lake Charles man was indicted on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping by a grand jury Thursday.

Orlando Demond Morris Charles, 32, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said the department responded to the incident at 5:21 a.m. in the 600 block of Boston Alley, in reference to a sexual assault.

The victim was on the way to work when Charles approached from behind with a weapon and forced the victim to a vacant lot, where the victim was sexually assaulted. Charles then fled the area and officers chased and apprehended him at the intersection of Boston Alley and Mill Street.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.