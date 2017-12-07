Winter Weather Advisory and Freeze Warnings issued for parts of SW Louisiana

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allen and Jefferson Davis parishes in Southwest Louisiana until noon Friday.

Rain will mix with snow overnight and could lead to some areas north of I-10 receiving less than 1 inch of accumulation on grassy surfaces in the parishes under the advisory.

This will make for the need to use caution when traveling but should not cause any significant travel problems. Reduced visibility could result from the falling snow so use caution on the roads late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Vernon parishes are not included in the current Winter Weather Advisory.

In addition, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes from 3:00 AM until 9:00 AM Friday morning for temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s overnight.

Freezing temperatures could damage sensitive plants and any moisture that remains from overnight precipitation could cause icy spots to develop on area bridges and overpasses in the warned parishes.

