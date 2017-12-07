DOTD prepares for possible ice on roads

The Department of Transportation and Development knows how unpredictable the weather can be in SWLA, so employees are making sure they're prepared for anything.

"We have materials, de-icing materials, on hand and we have the equipment we use to apply that to the roadway,” said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

Mallett says DOTD has a winter weather plan, already set into motion.

The first step is already done: making sure there's enough staff, equipment and materials.

Now, they're just monitoring the weather.

If it gets closer to freezing temperatures, scouts will be sent out.

“We have scouts that take the temperature of the roadway, but more importantly, will take the temperature of the bridges because they will ice over before the roads,” said Mallett.

I-10 and I-210 are of primary concern; DOTD handles all major state thoroughfares.

Mallett says they can't salt the roads right now because the rain and cars will push it all off. They will wait until the freezing point is reached.

“We wait until it gets to the point where it will be effective,” said Mallett. “That's when we will start applying our salt and our brine and de-icing materials.”

Mallett says although they expect the weather to warm up, he encourages everyone who plans to be on the road to check out 511la.org for all the latest road updates and closures.

Click HERE for safety tips.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.