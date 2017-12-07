Houston man caught in Calcasieu with 9.28 kilos of cocaine sentenced to 5 years

A Houston man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute - a charge stemming from an arrest Lake Charles Police made on I-10 last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Isidro Badillo, 22, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to Badillo's July 11, 2017, guilty plea, Lake Charles Police officers stopped Badillo’s vehicle on I-10 on Aug. 8, 2016. Officers searched the vehicle and found 9.28 kilograms of powder cocaine in the trunk.

Badillo knew about the cocaine and said he was driving to an unspecified location outside of New Orleans for delivery and later distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.