TRAFFIC: Periodic closures of I-10, east of La. 383 starting Monday

I-10, east of La. 383, will be closed periodically from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The closures are due to private utility construction and will affect both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate.

DOTD advises everyone to drive with caution through the work zone and to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

