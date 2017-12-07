Wintry mix possible across Southwest Louisiana early Friday morning

With the arrival of colder temperatures across all of Southwest Louisiana late tonight and the seemingly endless rainy pattern in place, a brief transition to rain and sleet will again be possible by this evening, although ground and air temperatures will remain above freezing, melting any sleet upon contact.

A deeper layer of cold air will move in early Friday morning with air temperatures higher in the atmosphere below freezing which will support a brief changeover to rain sleet and snow by early Friday morning.

At this time, little to no accumulation is expected in Southwest Louisiana with morning temperatures in the 33 to 35 degree range which is still slightly above freezing. Wet ground from previous days rains combined with the rain that will remain mixed in with the sleet and snow should result in any wintry weather melting upon contact with surfaces tomorrow, so travel issues do no look to be a problem here in Southwest Louisiana.

However, parts of Central Louisiana including Vernon and northern Beauregard and Allen parishes could see temperatures in the 31 to 32-degree range overnight, so a few slicks spots could develop on elevated roadways and bridges in those areas by early tomorrow morning.

Additionally, a brief changeover to a rain, snow and sleet mix will be possible through mid-morning tomorrow before drier air gets pushed in behind another cold front tomorrow morning.

This will push the highest chances of any accumulating snow well east of the viewing area and include locations such as Baton Rouge, New Orleans and into southern Mississippi and Alabama where a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect.

Those traveling the roads late Friday night after midnight through early Saturday morning should use caution as below freezing temperatures will encompass most all of Louisiana down to I-10 and could result in slick spots as black ice will be possible despite the rain and snow having departed by that time.

There is no concern for travel difficulties at this time across Southwest Louisiana tonight or Friday, but stay tuned for any updates to the forecast should that change.

As we already know, forecasting winter weather in the Deep South brings its challenges to even the best forecasters, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on-air, online and on your mobile device.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

