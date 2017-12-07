WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

In less than 24 hours, the Welsh Greyhounds will be going head-to-head with the St. Helena Hawks - the first time the small town in Jeff Davis Parish has made it to the 2A state final in 25 years. "If we pull it off, it's going to be huge," said Welsh senior Grace Doucet. "It's going to be insane." 7News spent the afternoon in Welsh, seeing how many people were actually still in town. Many businesses seemed closed. "Nobody still thinks it's real,"...