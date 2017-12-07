Jeff Davis motorcycle club giving back, hosting toy drive

There’s one motorcycle group in Elton that wants to make a difference this year.

No Feelingzz MC is made up of a group of men that love to ride motorcycles – from bus and truck drivers, industrial workers, correctional officers and other occupations and this Christmas, they’re hoping to spread the cheer.

The group is hosting its first annual toy drive that will go to benefit children across Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, they will be collecting toy donations at Abraham’s Tent located at 2424 Fruge Street in Lake Charles beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. then in Elton at the motorcycle group’s clubhouse located at 2112 Main Street.

