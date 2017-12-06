Authorities: Investigation yields $10,000 worth of illegal drugs

A total of $10,000 worth of drugs was found and a DeQuincy man arrested after a search warrant was served by the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force in the 700 block of South Grand Avenue in DeQuincy Tuesday, authorities said.

The search yielded approximately 23.69 grams of powder cocaine, 19.67 grams of crack cocaine, 3.80 grams of marijuana, 11.12 grams of methamphetamine, 936 alprazolam tablets, 85 oxycodone tablets, 332 ecstasy tablets, 8 ounces of promethazine-codeine syrup, 3 suboxone strips, and numerous drug paraphernalia items, according to Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. CAT detectives estimated the street value of the drugs to be $10,000

A resident of the home, Quinten Demon Tyler, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of first-offense marijuana possession, and charges of possession with intent to distribute the following drugs: crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, methamphetamine, suboxone, alprazolam, promethazine and ecstasy. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $330,000.

