Sex offender accused of exposing himself in his yard to passers-by

A registered sex offender in Jeff Davis Parish is accused of exposing himself in his yard as cars passed by.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received two separate complaints on Nov. 30 about William Amy, 70, of Welsh, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

The first report was that Amy was naked in his yard on La. 99 on Nov. 30 and made an obscene gesture as a driver passed by. The driver said her juvenile daughter was in the vehicle.

Another woman made a complain that on Nov. 29, Amy was urinating in his front yard as she and her children drove by.

Amy was arrested for obscenity on Tuesday. Bond is set at $10,000.

