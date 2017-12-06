Calcasieu traffic stop leads to recovery of $825,000 worth of he - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu traffic stop leads to recovery of $825,000 worth of heroin from apartment in Covington

By KPLC Digital Staff
Mai Ly Thuy Johson (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Dujuan Johnson (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Covington residents, according to Trooper Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. 

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle traveling on I-10 that was driven by Dujuan Johnson, 36, of Covington. During the stop, deputies found about $72,600 on Johnson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for money laundering. 

The CAT Team, along with authorities from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, were able to conduct a search of Johnson's residence with written consent from Johnson's wife, Mai Johnson. 

During the search, agents discovered a Century Arms AK-47, $9,614, five grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, a 20-ton hydraulic press (machined to press and brand kilograms of narcotics) and several other items used for the manufacture and distribution of illegal narcotics.

A locked safe was also found - after obtaining a warrant, troopers found in it a stolen Ruger LCP .380 handgun and 3.3 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $825,000.

Mai Ly Thuy Johnson was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two charges of drug possession with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.        

