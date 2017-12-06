Consider This: Christmas Giving

Many of us are in full swing for Christmas. Until December 16, KPLC is conducting our “Community Christmas” drive, with a goal of providing toys for over a thousand boys and girls through age 12, and a Christmas meal for 450 local families. I purchased the non-perishable items for a Christmas dinner for less than $9, but if you can donate even a single can of food, it will help us reach our goal.

This Wednesday we’ll also be “Packing the Tent” at Abraham’s Tent. Ms. Pearl and the volunteers at Abraham’s Tent cook and serve a hot meal every day for people who may not have anything to eat other than that meal.

In our one-day effort we’d like to fill up their pantries with enough non-perishable items to last a year. I bought more bulk items for Abraham’s Tent, which cost just over $12. But a small can works just fine, whatever you choose to donate is very much appreciated.

You can find a list of needed items on kplctv.com for Community Christmas or Pack the Tent. We hope you’ll join us in feeding the hungry this Christmas, and we’ll see you at Abraham’s Tent on Wednesday.

