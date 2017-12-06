15-year-old arrested after shooting on Rose Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

15-year-old arrested after shooting on Rose Street

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 15-year-old is under arrest following a shooting on Rose Street Saturday night.

The 15-year-old fired at least eight shots toward a vehicle carrying eight juveniles who were leaving a party in the 2100 block of Rose Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

One person in the vehicle was injured and a stray bullet hit a residence in the 2200 block of Rose Street occupied by two adults and three children. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday on one count of aggravated second-degree battery, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and two counts of possession of stolen guns.

A 14-year-old and another 15-year-old were also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.

The three were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • All schools in SWLA open tomorrow

    All schools in SWLA open tomorrow

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:32 PM EST2017-12-07 22:32:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    All schools in Southwest Louisiana are scheduled to be open tomorrow. While the threat of wintry weather has caused closures east of our area, the weather is not expected to be as bad in SWLA. Officials in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes have all confirmed that schools are remaining open. Click HERE to hear more from our meteorologists. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    All schools in Southwest Louisiana are scheduled to be open tomorrow. While the threat of wintry weather has caused closures east of our area, the weather is not expected to be as bad in SWLA. Officials in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes have all confirmed that schools are remaining open. Click HERE to hear more from our meteorologists. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • BREAKING

    DeRidder man accused of burglarizing church

    DeRidder man accused of burglarizing church

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:09 PM EST2017-12-07 22:09:54 GMT
    Michael Paul Hoskey (Source: KPLC)Michael Paul Hoskey (Source: KPLC)
    A DeRidder man is accused of burglarizing a DeRidder church. Michael Paul Hoskey, 42, was arrested as he left the motel with some of the stolen items from the church, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. DeRidder police received a call about a church burglary at 8 a.m. today, Rudy said. Hoskey was identified through surveillance photos and located at the motel. Hoskey also had synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with simpl...More >>
    A DeRidder man is accused of burglarizing a DeRidder church. Michael Paul Hoskey, 42, was arrested as he left the motel with some of the stolen items from the church, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. DeRidder police received a call about a church burglary at 8 a.m. today, Rudy said. Hoskey was identified through surveillance photos and located at the motel. Hoskey also had synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with simpl...More >>

  • WELSH IN THE DOME: Greyhounds face Hawks at noon Friday

    WELSH IN THE DOME: Greyhounds face Hawks at noon Friday

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-07 21:54:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...

    More >>

    Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly