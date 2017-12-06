15-year-old arrested after shooting on Rose Street

A 15-year-old is under arrest following a shooting on Rose Street Saturday night.

The 15-year-old fired at least eight shots toward a vehicle carrying eight juveniles who were leaving a party in the 2100 block of Rose Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

One person in the vehicle was injured and a stray bullet hit a residence in the 2200 block of Rose Street occupied by two adults and three children. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday on one count of aggravated second-degree battery, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and two counts of possession of stolen guns.

A 14-year-old and another 15-year-old were also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.

The three were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

