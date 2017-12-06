Karey in court for pre-trial motions - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Karey in court for pre-trial motions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It’s more than four years since police say Woodrow Karey shot and killed pastor Ronald Harris in front of his congregation at Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center in Lake Charles.

Karey’s trial, on a charge of manslaughter, is set to begin Tuesday, January 16.  He was in court today on pre-trial motions…

The defense was trying to get information from Karey’s cell phone kept out of the trial by suggesting it was improperly obtained by the state.  However, Judge Clayton Davis denied that motion.

The defense also wants jurors instructed that even if the state proves its case—jurors can come back with a less serious charge or not guilty.

However the state argues that’s telling jurors they don’t have to follow the law.  

Judge Davis says he’ll rule on that later. 

Karey was released from jail on bond earlier this year.

