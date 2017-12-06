WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks on Jerusalem at noon

Tonight, we could have the possibility of seeing some snow! Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower 30s tonight, making it cold enough for any moisture to turn over to snow/sleet. There is a good chance we have at least a wintry mix before all of the moisture moves away. This will all get started after midnight, when temperatures will begin to fall near the freezing mark. Now, despite the chances we may see snow, we will not have any accumulation.