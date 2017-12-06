Winter strengthens its grip on Louisiana this week

With temperatures in the 40s and wind chill values in the lower 30s all day, you could officially say winter has arrived a bit early here in Southwest Louisiana with the official start still a couple weeks away.

The addition of rain adds an extra component of misery to our forecast, making for a raw and cutting chill, and the rain doesn’t look to be moving out any time soon.

The forecast calls for a light and steadier rain to begin gradually returning throughout the afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures are at a stalemate today and won’t rise much about 45 degrees thanks to overcast skies and blustery north winds which will at times gust over 25 mph.

On the flip-side, lows tonight should remain near the 40-degree mark, so there will be no issues with freezing weather tonight nor anything other than a cold rain that will fall from the sky.

Expect more of the same on Thursday with temperatures again stuck in the 40s all day. Light on and off showers will keep the need for an umbrella and raincoat again all day tomorrow.

The big question to our forecast comes Friday as even colder air begins to surge in ahead of temperatures dropping to near freezing to start the weekend on Saturday morning.

With the colder airs arrival, any leftover moisture that hangs around early Friday could change over to a brief period of snow flurries, but the forecast is still largely suspect due to the exact timing of when the showers move out in tandem with the arrival of the coldest air.

There is still a high possibility we see nothing at all Friday as the rain shifts east, but a couple of our more reliable computer models are hinting at the possibility of a few flakes by Friday morning.

It’s important to know that air and ground temperatures will remain above freezing which would prevent any accumulation or glazing.

The combination of cold air and wet weather always brings tricks to our part of the country with weather forecasting, so stay tuned for any changes.

Regardless of the outcome, the only issue for us is staying warm and dry over these next few days.

Temperatures finally climb out of the 40s on Saturday thanks to the return of sunshine which will make for a wonderful but cool weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.