HIV diagnosis no longer a death sentence

Gene therapy has helped 10 men with a form of the bleeding disorder hemophilia produce a critical blood clotting factor. This could eliminate the need for tedious and costly standard treatments, researchers report.
There's bad news about this year's flu vaccine.
A strong link exists between smoking and daily marijuana use, with U.S. smokers 10 times more likely to use pot every day, a new study says.
Later school start times could help teens get the amount of sleep they need, according to a new study.
The e-cigarette may not be just a "healthier alternative" to smoking for teens. New research shows that teens who vape may be more apt to use tobacco cigarettes later on.
