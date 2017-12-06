Second fugitive sought by LCPD arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Second fugitive sought by LCPD arrested

By KPLC Digital Staff
Marcus Dewayne Handy (Source: Lake Charles Police Department).jpeg Marcus Dewayne Handy (Source: Lake Charles Police Department).jpeg
(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A fugitive sought by the Lake Charles Police Department was found hiding under a home on Reid Street early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus announced last Wednesday that Marcus Handy, 25, and Lee Gibbs, 25, were wanted - Gibbs on a bench warrant and Handy on a pick-up order.

Officers learned around 6 a.m. Wednesday that Handy was at his girlfriend's home in the 300 block of Kirkman Street, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. When officers arrived, Handy ran on foot and was arrested after being found hiding under a house in the 300 block of Reid Street.

Handy's girlfriend, Dewond Delahoussey, 38, was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Gibbs surrendered to officers on Monday and answered to the bench warrant in Judge David Ritchie's courtroom.

