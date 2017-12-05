Mayor Nic Hunter talks drainage

It's a problem most residents in Lake Charles are ready to see a solution to ---drainage.

Tuesday Mayor Nic Hunter outlined his plan on how he works to improve the city's biggest problem.

"Lake Charles we have a problem," said Hunter. "This administration offers you a solution."

The problem is drainage, and the solution, being proactive versus reactive.

"We've got to stop playing catch up and start preparing upfront," said Hunter.

Some new things Mayor Hunter wants to enact:

- Inspecting all underground drainage lines in the City systematically,

- Replacing drainage culverts the city determines are undersized or damaged

- Updating stormwater drawings for the entire city, and a big one

-Inspecting underground drainage networks using closed circuit television.



"We have the ability to do point repairs as part of this effort," said director of planning and engineering, Mike Huber. "We can clean out the lines if necessary, and we can identify major improvements where we may need capital investments or major maintenance."

Hunter believes partnerships with government agencies is key.

"Partnerships between state and local agencies are crucial to positively impact drainage in southwest Louisiana," he said.

Hunter is continuing to push drainage as the city's top infrastructure focus, by allocating more money and coming up with new ideas and solutions to combat a problem that affects so many throughout our entire parish.

"This is not a city of Lake Charles problem," said Hunter. "This is a Calcasieu Parish problem, but the city is eager and anxious to do our part."

To view Hunter's entire drainage process plan, click HERE.

