Mayor Nic Hunter talks drainage

To help supply Abraham's Tent with food for an entire year, we will be holding a food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6th, at Abraham's tent, located at 2424 Fruge Street.More >>
It's a problem most residents in Lake Charles are ready to see a solution to ---drainage. Tuesday Mayor Nic Hunter outlined his plan on how he works to improve the city's biggest problem. "Lake Charles we have a problem," said Hunter. "This administration offers you a solution." The problem is drainage, and the solution, being proactive verses reactive. "We've got to stop playing catch up and start preparing upfront," said...More >>
Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour, Jr. died Sunday at the age of 62. Monsour had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago. His iconic photos of SWLA and its people are part of his lasting legacy.More >>
A fire destroyed a truck pulling a trailer near I-10, according to The Lake Charles Fire Department. The truck caught fire around 3:30 p.m. today, said Chief Chris Carroll. The truck was destroyed, but the fire was extinguished before it reached the trailer. There are no injuries. LCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Two people are in the hospital after a car and a bus got into an accident in Westlake, according to Police Chief Chris Wilrye. Westlake police were notified about the accident at the intersection of Guillory Street and Houston River Road, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Wilrye. Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, one was the driver of the car and another was a student on the bus, according to Wilrye. KPLC will continue to update...More >>
