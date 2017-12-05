Remembering the life and photography of Victor Monsour Jr.

Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour, Jr.r died Sunday at the age of 62. Monsour had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago.

The moments he saw through the lens of a camera are now frozen in time, even as Monsour has moved on.

His daughter, Megan Monsour Hartman, says he loved Southwest Louisiana and capturing the images for which so many will remember him.

"I do take for granted his artistic talent, because he was just Dad to me. And so some of these images that people associate with Southwest Louisiana have been iconic and so I think his memory and his legacy will live on," said Hartman.

Monsour photos reveal his love for Southwest Louisiana's culture and food, along with nature and wildlife.

"My dad loved outdoor and wildlife photography, ducks, geese, hunting, fishing, the things that we associate with Southwest Louisiana's sportsman's paradise. That was his love," said Hartman.

"Every time I see an image around town or on a web site, or social media it's just another reminder that he's still here," she said.

Monsour also photographed countless weddings and families over 35 years, leaving so many with happy memories of what he brought to them.

"He did put a lot of work and effort into every image that he shot, whether it was making sure that the lighting was perfect and setting up equipment to making sure each item in the photograph was just perfect," she said.

"Seeing the community's response to his death, and all of the comments and memories, the things that people have expressed and shared about him have been so heartwarming to our family. The outreach has been so great," said Hartman.

His death seemed to come so quickly after the diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's.

Yet, Hartman says their faith is strong.

"The disease is devastating, but we know he is in his Savior's arms right now. My sister said, 'I'm sure he's running around with his camera asking Jesus to pose for him.' So we know where he is," said Hartman.

Instead of flowers, the family says donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue Ste. 700, New York, NY 10001.

For details of the celebration of life for Victor Monsour on Thursday and Friday click here.

