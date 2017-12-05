Two sent to hospital after bus accident in Westlake

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident between a car and a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Westlake, according to Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

Westlake police were notified about the accident at the intersection of Guillory Street and Houston River Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Wilrye.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to Wilrye.

The student suffered minor injuries, according to Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland.

The scene has been cleared.

