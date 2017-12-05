Two sent to hospital after bus accident in Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two sent to hospital after bus accident in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident between a car and a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Westlake, according to Police Chief Chris Wilrye. 

Westlake police were notified about the accident at the intersection of Guillory Street and Houston River Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Wilrye. 

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to Wilrye.

The student suffered minor injuries, according to Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland.

The scene has been cleared.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

