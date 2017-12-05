Sulphur man accused of attempting to hunt deer from vehicle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man accused of attempting to hunt deer from vehicle

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries) (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man was cited for alleged deer hunting violations after attempting to hunt for deer in his vehicle, according to authorities. 

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents observed a vehicle stop in the roadway, shine a spotlight into a nearby field and shoot at a suspected deer in the field from the vehicle, according to LDWF officials.

Agents were able to stop the vehicle and found Jared L. Adams, 34, with a loaded Browning 30-06 rifle, a handheld spotlight, and a freshly fired 30-06 hull in the driver's side floorboard. 

Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Agents seized the rifle with a scope and the handheld spotlight.  Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Discharging a firearm from a public road brings up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.

