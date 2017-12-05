SWLA church organizations providing Hurricane Harvey relief - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA church organizations providing Hurricane Harvey relief

By KPLC Digital Staff
Several church organizations in Southwest Louisiana are teaming up to provide disaster relief from damages caused by Hurricane Harvey. 

The Louisiana United Methodist Conference along with Southwest Louisiana Volunteers Organization Active in Disasters is accepting applications of those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. 

LA UMC will review applications for long-term disaster relief. If you would like more information or want to register you are asked to call 337-707-7874.

