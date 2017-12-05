Fort Polk soldier dies in single-vehicle accident

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is holding a news conference to discuss drainage plans today. The news conference at City Hall begins at 10 a.m. Click HERE to watch the livestream. Hunter plans to "discuss a proactive approach to drainage improvements throughout the City. The approach is multi-faceted and involves capital investments, infrastructure repairs, and public partnerships." Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is holding a news conference to discuss drainage plans today. The news conference at City Hall begins at 10 a.m. Click HERE to watch the livestream. Hunter plans to "discuss a proactive approach to drainage improvements throughout the City. The approach is multi-faceted and involves capital investments, infrastructure repairs, and public partnerships." Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Fort Polk soldier was killed in a single-car accident on Nov. 30, post officials said. Spc. William A. Rhodes, 22, a native of Hurricane, WV, was one of two soldiers in the car when it crashed near Fort Polk, according to information from Cap. Oliver Schuster. Sgt. Alejandro Galvan was treated at an Alexandria hospital and released on Saturday, Dec. 2. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Specialist Rhodes," said rear provisional commander, Col. J...More >>
A Fort Polk soldier was killed in a single-car accident on Nov. 30, post officials said. Spc. William A. Rhodes, 22, a native of Hurricane, WV, was one of two soldiers in the car when it crashed near Fort Polk, according to information from Cap. Oliver Schuster. Sgt. Alejandro Galvan was treated at an Alexandria hospital and released on Saturday, Dec. 2. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Specialist Rhodes," said rear provisional commander, Col. J...More >>
An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...More >>
An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...More >>