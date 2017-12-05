Fort Polk soldier dies in single-vehicle accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk soldier dies in single-vehicle accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Spc. William Rhodes (Source: Fort Polk) Spc. William Rhodes (Source: Fort Polk)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

A Fort Polk soldier was killed in a single-car accident on Nov. 30, post officials said.

Spc. William A. Rhodes, 22, a native of Hurricane, WV, was one of two soldiers in the car when it crashed near Fort Polk, according to information from Cap. Oliver Schuster.

Sgt. Alejandro Galvan was treated at an Alexandria hospital and released on Saturday, Dec. 2.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Specialist Rhodes," said rear provisional commander, Col. Jose Rivera, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. "Specialist Rhodes will truly be missed by all of us."  

Rhodes joined the Army in October 2015. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

