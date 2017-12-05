FIRST ALERT: Cold front pushing through Southwest Louisiana

As a cold front pushes through Southwest Louisiana through the early afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to develop. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm up to around 80 but quickly drop into the 60s once the front passes through.

A few storms could be strong but the severe weather threat remains very low as dynamics in the atmosphere are not in place for any widespread severe threat today. Heavy downpours could lead to some areas picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain with the main concern being brief street flooding in urban areas.

By later this afternoon, temperatures will continue to fall into the 50s and eventually into the 40s overnight. Once temperatures fall into the 40s they will not warm up at all tomorrow as more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday thanks to a series of upper-level disturbances crossing the southern half of the state riding along the jet stream. This will make for a very cold and raw feel all day tomorrow with wind chill values in the 30s.

Rain should taper off by Wednesday evening with forecasted rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches through Wednesday night.

The rest of the week will bring below normal temperatures with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s through Sunday with sunshine returning by Friday and lasting through the weekend.

