Allen Parish man, woman die in two-vehicle crash in Texas

By KPLC Digital Staff
SABINE COUNTY, TX -

An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday.

Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment.

Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and striking a 2017 Ford pickup head-on.

The driver of the pickup, Sammy Jones, 52, of Wiergate, TX, was transported to a Jasper hospital with unknown injuries.

