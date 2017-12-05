WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is holding a news conference to discuss drainage plans today.

The news conference at City Hall begins at 10 a.m.

Click HERE to watch the livestream.

Hunter plans to "discuss a proactive approach to drainage improvements throughout the City. The approach is multi-faceted and involves capital investments, infrastructure repairs, and public partnerships."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Cold front pushing through Southwest Louisiana

    FIRST ALERT: Cold front pushing through Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:24 PM EST2017-12-05 17:24:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    As a cold front pushes through Southwest Louisiana through the early afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to develop. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm up to around 80 but quickly drop into the 60s once the front passes through. A few storms could be strong but the severe weather threat remains very low as dynamics in the atmosphere are not in place for any widespread severe threat today. Heavy downpours could lead to some areas picking up 1 to 2 inches o...More >>
    As a cold front pushes through Southwest Louisiana through the early afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to develop. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm up to around 80 but quickly drop into the 60s once the front passes through. A few storms could be strong but the severe weather threat remains very low as dynamics in the atmosphere are not in place for any widespread severe threat today. Heavy downpours could lead to some areas picking up 1 to 2 inches o...More >>

  • BREAKING

    Allen Parish man, woman die in two-vehicle crash in Texas

    Allen Parish man, woman die in two-vehicle crash in Texas

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-12-05 17:12:13 GMT
    (Source: KTRE)(Source: KTRE)

    An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...

    More >>

    An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans

    WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:49 AM EST2017-12-05 15:49:39 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is holding a news conference to discuss drainage plans today. The news conference at City Hall begins at 10 a.m. Click HERE to watch the livestream. Hunter plans to "discuss a proactive approach to drainage improvements throughout the City. The approach is multi-faceted and involves capital investments, infrastructure repairs, and public partnerships." Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is holding a news conference to discuss drainage plans today. The news conference at City Hall begins at 10 a.m. Click HERE to watch the livestream. Hunter plans to "discuss a proactive approach to drainage improvements throughout the City. The approach is multi-faceted and involves capital investments, infrastructure repairs, and public partnerships." Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly