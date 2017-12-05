WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans

An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...More >>
An Allen Parish man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sabine County, TX, Monday. Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sabine Parish officials. A 5-year-old in their vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a Jasper, TX, hospital for treatment. Morris was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on U.S. 96 at around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossing into the southbound lane and st...More >>
3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities. The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...More >>
3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities. The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...More >>