WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hunter discusses drainage plans

It's that time of the year where many of us will be digging out space heaters out of storage but before turning it on, here are some tips to help you stay safe. National Fire Protection Association says “heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths. Half of home heating equipment fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February.” NFPA shares these tips: Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like...

More >>