FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes ahead with storms today and colder temperatures

Showers and thunderstorms are developing across portions of central Louisiana as of 5:00 a.m. and will continue to move closer to Southwest Louisiana through the morning as a cold front approaches from the north.

Temperatures will start off in the 70s and top out around 75 later this morning ahead of the front. Severe weather is not expected but some rumbles of thunder will accompany with the front along with some brief periods of heavy rain at times, especially closer to your lunch hour. Look for temperatures to begin dropping into the 60s through the afternoon and continue to fall into the upper 50s by 5:00 p.m. and 40s after midnight.

Rain showers will briefly taper off this evening with more on the way Wednesday thanks to a series of upper level disturbances that will move across the area as upper level winds of out of the southwest sends more rain over the area through the day tomorrow. That coupled with brisk northerly winds and a lack of sunshine will keep high temperatures in the 40s. Winds will gust 10 to 20 mph through the day.

Wind chill values in the 30s will be in place most all day Wednesday which will make for a raw feel for those outdoors, so dress warmly and try to stay dry with rain on and off most of the day.

Showers should begin tapering off by Wednesday night with another cloudy and cool day ahead for Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. The best chance of rain Thursday will be across coastal areas with the upper level pattern shifting Friday which brings any rain chances to an end and sunshine back to the forecast.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches look possible between now and Thursday morning.

Another cold shot of air over the weekend with mean the possibility of freezing temperatures again Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s. Sunshine sticks around for the weekend making for nice but chilly weather. A gradual warming trend looks to return by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry