Stay warm and safe this winter season

3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities. The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...More >>
3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities. The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...More >>
From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace. He's travelled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go. His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma. The 29 year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter, Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission. “This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for...More >>
From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace. He's travelled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go. His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma. The 29 year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter, Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission. “This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for...More >>
Coastal staffing has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in Federal Bankruptcy Court. September 15, workers crowded the company's office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. They complained the company owes them money for disaster relief work done in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. For man who were there that day, checks were not ready.. Meagan Williams from Beaumont: "I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat. That's why I came here. ...More >>
Coastal staffing has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in Federal Bankruptcy Court. September 15, workers crowded the company's office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. They complained the company owes them money for disaster relief work done in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. For man who were there that day, checks were not ready.. Meagan Williams from Beaumont: "I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat. That's why I came here. ...More >>
Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour has died. Obituary for Victor Monsour, Jr. - LAKE CHARLES, LA Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour has died. Obituary for Victor Monsour, Jr. - LAKE CHARLES, LA Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>