3 SWLA schools selected as state finalists for national science - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

3 SWLA schools selected as state finalists for national science and technology competition

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities. 

The finalists are:

  • Sulphur High School
  • Sam Houston High School
  • F.K. White Middle School

Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings.

"We deal with it every day and we're used to being stuck in traffic," said Sulphur High School student Mason LeBlanc. "It's something everybody hates."

Supervised by Jeanne LeJeune, a Sulphur High School chemistry teacher, the students want to figure out ways to reduce congestion, while concurrently minimizing emissions from cars.

"I want them to take what we're trying to learn in class and apply it to something that can solve a problem in the world," said LeJeune.

For LeBlanc, this challenge isn't work - it's play.

"It's fun to try to solve a problem that you know your community has," said LeBlanc. "You can make the community better and solve issues."

F.K. White Middle School is analyzing ways to mitigate Lake Charles' chronic drainage struggles. The students are considering how the soil in Lake Charles plays a role in how water drains after a heavy rain.

"Any type of plan the kids can come up with to try to get it to where the water won't go into the houses or streets," said Heather Sarver, an F.K. White science teacher.

In Moss Bluff, students at Sam Houston High School are developing electronic prosthetic limbs to aid those in need. 7 News plans to follow up with Sam Houston's team to learn more about their plan for the competition.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 SWLA schools selected as state finalists for national science and technology competition

    3 SWLA schools selected as state finalists for national science and technology competition

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-12-05 05:00:16 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities.  The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...

    More >>

    3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities.  The finalists are: Sulphur High School Sam Houston High School F.K. White Middle School Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings. "We deal with it...

    More >>

  • Indian world traveler bikes through Lake Charles on world tour

    Indian world traveler bikes through Lake Charles on world tour

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:03 PM EST2017-12-05 04:03:42 GMT

    From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace. He's travelled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go. His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma. The 29 year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter, Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission. “This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for...

    More >>

    From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace. He's travelled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go. His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma. The 29 year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter, Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission. “This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for...

    More >>

  • Coastal Staffing files for Chapter 11 Reorganization Bankruptcy

    Coastal Staffing files for Chapter 11 Reorganization Bankruptcy

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:00 PM EST2017-12-05 04:00:57 GMT

    Coastal staffing has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in Federal Bankruptcy Court.  September 15, workers crowded the company's office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur.  They complained the company owes them money for disaster relief work done in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.  For man who were there that day, checks were not ready.. Meagan Williams from Beaumont:  "I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat.  That's why I came here. ...

    More >>

    Coastal staffing has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in Federal Bankruptcy Court.  September 15, workers crowded the company's office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur.  They complained the company owes them money for disaster relief work done in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.  For man who were there that day, checks were not ready.. Meagan Williams from Beaumont:  "I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat.  That's why I came here. ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly