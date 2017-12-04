3 SWLA schools selected as state finalists for national science and technology competition

3 schools in Southwest Louisiana have been selected as state finalists in Samsung's "Solve For Tomorrow" competition. The competition challenges students from across the country to find solutions to a problem in their respective communities.

The finalists are:

Sulphur High School

Sam Houston High School

F.K. White Middle School

Sulphur High School plans to address the city's traffic troubles, especially in the early mornings and evenings.

"We deal with it every day and we're used to being stuck in traffic," said Sulphur High School student Mason LeBlanc. "It's something everybody hates."

Supervised by Jeanne LeJeune, a Sulphur High School chemistry teacher, the students want to figure out ways to reduce congestion, while concurrently minimizing emissions from cars.

"I want them to take what we're trying to learn in class and apply it to something that can solve a problem in the world," said LeJeune.

For LeBlanc, this challenge isn't work - it's play.

"It's fun to try to solve a problem that you know your community has," said LeBlanc. "You can make the community better and solve issues."

F.K. White Middle School is analyzing ways to mitigate Lake Charles' chronic drainage struggles. The students are considering how the soil in Lake Charles plays a role in how water drains after a heavy rain.

"Any type of plan the kids can come up with to try to get it to where the water won't go into the houses or streets," said Heather Sarver, an F.K. White science teacher.

In Moss Bluff, students at Sam Houston High School are developing electronic prosthetic limbs to aid those in need. 7 News plans to follow up with Sam Houston's team to learn more about their plan for the competition.

