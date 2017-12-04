Coastal Staffing files for Chapter 11 Reorganization Bankruptcy

Coastal staffing has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in Federal Bankruptcy Court. September 15, workers crowded the company's office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. They complained the company owes them money for disaster relief work done in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. For man who were there that day, checks were not ready.. Meagan Williams from Beaumont: "I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat. That's why I came here. ...More >>
From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace. He's travelled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go. His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma. The 29 year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter, Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission. "This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for
Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour has died. Obituary for Victor Monsour, Jr. - LAKE CHARLES, LA
If you like the warm weather of the past few days you have less than 24 hours before a big cool-down arrives! Temperatures will fall quickly during the day Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be around Tuesday as well. It will be warm and humid tonight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast! A few showers are possible overnight as well, the chance of rain is 30%
