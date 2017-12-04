Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour dies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour dies

By KPLC Digital Staff
Victor Monsour Jr. (Source: Johnson Funeral Home) Victor Monsour Jr. (Source: Johnson Funeral Home)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles photographer Victor Monsour Jr. has died.

Monsour, 62, died on Dec. 3. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's three years ago, on his 59th birthday.

He opened Monsour's Photography in 1980 and was a fixture of the community for nearly four decades.

He was open about his Alzheimer's diagnosis, sharing it with KPLC in the hopes that he could help others.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 8, at Sale Street Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

