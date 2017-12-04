Lake Charles man accused of threatening three people with machet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man accused of threatening three people with machete

(Source: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish after threatening three people with a machete, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Christoper Davis, 42, threatened his girlfriend, stepfather, and mother with a machete at a home in Welsh, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, Sheriff's Office spokesman. Davis fled the scene on foot after the machete was taken away from him.

Davis was picked up by a patrol deputy, and made threatening comments to the deputy while being transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail, said Cormier. 

After being transported to the parish jail, a small amount of substance believed to be marijuana was located inside Davis' clothing. 

Davis was booked into jail on the charges of two counts of domestic abuse, aggravated assault, public intimidation, and drug possession. No bond has been set at this time.

