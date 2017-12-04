PACK THE TENT 2017: KPLC holding food drive Friday for Abraham's Tent

We need your help in supplying Abraham's Tent with food for an entire year.

We're holding a food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6th, at Abraham's tent, located at 2424 Fruge Street. Click HERE for a Google Maps link to Abraham's Tent.

Mobile users, click HERE for pictures from Pack the Tent.

Abraham's Tent serves about 300 hot meals a day, Monday through Friday, and more than 100 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is a list of requested items:

SEASONINGS:

Salt

Black Pepper

Red Pepper

Garlic Powder

Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

Tomato sauce

Green Beans

Pork & Beans

Black-eyed Peas

Cream of Chicken soup

Cream of Mushroom soup

Canned fruit of any kind

Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Relish

Salad Dressings

Pickles

DRY GOODS:

Rice Pasta

Sugar

Flour

COOKING OIL:

Any type

PAPER PRODUCTS:

Bathroom tissue

Napkins

Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers

Paper, foam or plastic plates

Plastic cutlery

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

Dishwashing liquid

Bleach

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.