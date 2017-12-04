KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

PACK THE TENT 2017

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Abraham's Tent at 2424 Fruge Street (Source: Google Maps) Abraham's Tent at 2424 Fruge Street (Source: Google Maps)
We need your help in supplying Abraham's Tent with food for an entire year.

We're holding a food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6th, at Abraham's tent, located at 2424 Fruge Street. Click HERE for a Google Maps link to Abraham's Tent.

Abraham's Tent serves about 300 hot meals a day, Monday through Friday, and more than 100 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is a list of requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Bleach

PAPER PRODUCTS:

  • Bathroom tissue
  • Napkins
  • Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
  • Paper, foam or plastic plates
  • Plastic cutlery

SEASONINGS:

  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Red Pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

  • Tomato sauce
  • Green Beans
  •  Pork & Beans
  •  Black-eyed Peas
  •  Cream of Chicken soup
  •  Cream of Mushroom soup
  •  Canned fruit of any kind
  • Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Relish
  • Salad Dressings
  • Pickles

DRY GOODS:

  • Rice Pasta
  • Sugar
  • Flour

COOKING OIL:

  • Any type

