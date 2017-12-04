Multiple arrests made in connection with Lake Charles fugitives - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple arrests made in connection with Lake Charles fugitives

By KPLC Digital Staff
Lee Gibbs, Chris Ann Gibbs, Miyah Moss (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Lee Gibbs, Chris Ann Gibbs, Miyah Moss (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A fugitive and two suspects were arrested Monday afternoon after a six-day search, according to Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, Mark Kraus.

Lee James Gibbs, 25, of Lake Charles surrendered to LCPD on Monday. Gibbs' mother, Chris Ann Gibbs, and the mother of Gibbs' child, Miyah Moss, were also charged with obstruction of justice for helping Gibbs avoid arrest.

Law enforcement is still searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy, 23, of Lake Charles. 

Handy and Gibbs were supposed to give testimony Tuesday regarding a 2013 murder case, but didn't show up in court, said LCPD Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum. The court then issued a pickup order for Handy and a bench warrant for Gibbs.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, LCPD received information that Handy and Gibbs were in the area of a Lake Charles hotel. Officers responded to the area and made contact with Shameka McClain, 31, of Sulphur, and Damien Louis Jr., 17, of Lake Charles, who had been with Handy and Gibbs overnight. Detectives learned McClain obtained a hotel room for Handy and Gibbs.

McClain and Louis Jr. were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for their part in assisting Handy and Gibbs with avoiding apprehension, said Kraus.

If anyone is caught assisting or harboring Handy they will be arrested and prosecuted, said Kraus, who urges anyone with information regarding the fugitives' whereabouts to contact LCPD at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

