FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Tuesday with rain likely and significantly cooler temperatures

If you like the warm weather of the past few days you have less than 24 hours before a big cool-down arrives! Temperatures will fall quickly during the day Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be around Tuesday as well.

It will be warm and humid tonight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast! A few showers are possible overnight as well, the chance of rain is 30%.

Tuesday will start warm but a strong cold front will send temperatures back into the 50s before sunset! So, plan according before heading out the door in the morning, you will want a jacket by the afternoon.

Showers will be widespread across the area throughout the day Tuesday and we may see a few isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather looks unlikely, but we may see up to an inch of rain in some areas; the chance of rain is 80%.

Temperatures will be quite chilly Tuesday night into Wednesday and despite the front moving through the clouds and chance of rain will not clear. A series of upper level disturbances will pass over Southwest Louisiana through Thursday and this will keep clouds and rain around the area.

The chance of rain is 40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday; but it will not be as widespread as Tuesday. Temperatures will be rather chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s, and possibly struggling to get out of the 40s on Wednesday!

Upper level winds will turn northerly by Thursday and that will push the threat of clouds and rain out of our area. Temperatures will be quite chilly by the end of the week through the weekend.

Morning lows will range from the 20s to the 30s Friday through Sunday and afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Frost is likely to be an issue in some areas during this time period depending on the wind. Be sure to check the forecast for updates on this over the next few days.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.