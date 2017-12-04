Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community! Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit 4 local rescue organizations:

The Humane Society of West Louisiana

New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue

Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue

LAPAW Lake Area Partnership for Animal Welfare

Calendars are available at now during regular business hours at Gill Bright Animal Hospital 406 West McNeese St., C&C Home Appliances 2335 East McNeese St., and at the KPLC Studio located at 320 Division St in downtown Lake Charles.