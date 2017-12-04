Puppy Cam Calendar

If you like the warm weather of the past few days you have less than 24 hours before a big cool-down arrives! Temperatures will fall quickly during the day Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be around Tuesday as well. It will be warm and humid tonight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast! A few showers are possible overnight as well, the chance of rain is 30%More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
Get ready to enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz on Friday, Dec. 8, thanks to the non-profit Jazz In The Arts (JITA). JITA will be hosting its annual fundraiser for its Chester Daigle Jazz Music Scholarship. This scholarship is present to one local graduating senior who wishes to continue with their music studies in college. The organization is bringing, Ms. Doreen Ketchens – ‘The Queen of the Clarinet’ to Lake Charles from New Orleans. Heard by millions, she has...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is doubling the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives on the run since Tuesday. Crime Stoppers also is paying a reward for information leading to their capture. Law enforcement has been searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy, and Lee James Gibbs and since Tuesday, Nov. 28, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The two were supposed to testify in court that day regarding a 2013 murder case, said LCPD...More >>
