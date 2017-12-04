Indian world traveler bikes through Lake Charles on world tour

From India to Lake Charles…That's how far one man has biked to raise awareness for climate change and world peace.

He's traveled over 28,000 miles and he's still got 40,000 miles to go.

His name is Abhishek Kumar Sharma.

The 29-year-old ecologist from India met with Mayor Nic Hunter Sunday, as he passed through Lake Charles on his mission.

“This is the time to act together right now, so we need a collective approach, an inclusive approach, an integrated approach for climate change and for global warming and we need peace around the world. No war at all, said Sharma.

Sharma started this journey on November 10, 2014. He's riding from India, around the globe. Ninety countries, six continents, 1,700 cities, totaling 60,000 miles and 6 years.

He’s all by himself, but he's not alone.

“Ninety-six percent of people are really good,” said Sharma. “It doesn't matter what language you speak, what skin color you have, what costume you wear. Trust me, the people are really good. I met lots of people on the road that supported me. They asked me lots of questions. ‘Hey, you must be hungry.’ ‘Let's have some food.’ 'Do you have a place to sleep?’ ‘Come, we have a couch for you or a bed for you.’ They support me without asking me my full name.”

He also gets a lot of support from Indian communities and consulates.

Sharma says this is his duty as a global citizen and an Indian.

“This is our traditional Hindu philosophy, so we believe in our heart that the entire world is a family,” said Sharma. “I personally really strongly believe that the entire world is a family.”

He gathers knowledge everywhere he goes and shares his own knowledge of sustainable living, wanting to create his own self-sustainable eco-villages.

“I'm trying to learn about sustainability, especially sustainable environmental development, so we are going to build a village in India,” said Sharma. “This village would be a prototype village or model village because in India we are 6,638 villages, so I'm going to spread the awareness about education, waste management, wastewater treatment, organic farming and community-based facilities.”

Documenting every moment of this journey through social media, Sharma says every day is a unique chapter with various challenges.

“It looks easy, but it's not that easy,” said Sharma. “There are so many challenges over here in this tour. The weather challenge, the food challenge. I’m a vegetarian and I need 5,000 kilocalories every day, so I'm eating a lot. On the other hand, the bicycle is a challenge and to survive alone as an Indian without any support.”



It's a long road ahead for Sharma, both in his mission and in his physical journey, but he's not hitting the brakes anytime soon.

