FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front sends temperatures plunging

The morning starts off with a few sprinkles as a weakening upper level disturbance will move west to east across the area with the other story of the morning being the warmer temperatures and patchy areas of fog. Fog shouldn’t be as widespread but some patchy dense areas will be possible through sunrise as temperatures start off in the 60s.

Clouds will remain rather thick most of the day as southerly winds on the order of 10 to 20 mph surge temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon and bring the chance of a passing shower. Rain chances this afternoon will remain low at 30%, but you may want to carry the umbrella for the chance of a couple of showers. Tonight, we’ll remain on the warm side with lows in the 60s with only a slight chance of showers, mainly after midnight.

Tuesday will start off warm with temperatures in the 70s by midday as a line of rain and storms moves through by early afternoon associated with a strong cold front. This front will drive temperatures down into the 50s by your drive home from work tomorrow, so pack a coat before you head out the door. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible tomorrow with some isolated spots possibly seeing more than that as the line of storms moves through.

Unfortunately, we won’t be completely done with the rain Tuesday as lingering showers return Wednesday thanks to the passage of another upper level disturbance which will make for a rather raw feel with otherwise cloudy and cold weather with highs only in the 50s. Any leftover rain should be done by Thursday with return of sunshine toward the latter half of the week.

Freezing temperatures will be likely for parts of the northern part of the viewing area by Friday and Saturday mornings. Elsewhere lows in the middle to upper 30s will be felt as far south as the coastline. Sunny and cool weather sticks around through the upcoming weekend with another possible freeze to start the morning on Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry