Raising funds for students through the smooth sounds of jazz

Get ready to enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz on Friday, Dec. 8, thanks to the non-profit Jazz In The Arts (JITA).
JITA will be hosting its annual fundraiser for its Chester Daigle Jazz Music Scholarship. This scholarship is present to one local graduating senior who wishes to continue with their music studies in college.
The organization is bringing, Ms. Doreen Ketchens – ‘The Queen of the Clarinet’ to Lake Charles from New Orleans. Heard by millions, she has played for four presidents, US embassies and at the Apollo Theatre in New York.
The JITA student internship will open up for Ketchens who will briefly perform "Foot In The Door.”
The concert will be at Treasures of Marilyn, Friday, Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner first.
Tickets are $50 per person, students tickets are $40 – dinner is included in the price of your ticket, click HERE to buy tickets.
For more information click HERE.
