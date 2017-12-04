Raising funds for students through the smooth sounds of jazz - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Raising funds for students through the smooth sounds of jazz

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Get ready to enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz on Friday, Dec. 8, thanks to the non-profit Jazz In The Arts (JITA).

JITA will be hosting its annual fundraiser for its Chester Daigle Jazz Music Scholarship. This scholarship is present to one local graduating senior who wishes to continue with their music studies in college. 

The organization is bringing, Ms. Doreen Ketchens – ‘The Queen of the Clarinet’ to Lake Charles from New Orleans. Heard by millions, she has played for four presidents, US embassies and at the Apollo Theatre in New York.

The JITA student internship will open up for Ketchens who will briefly perform "Foot In The Door.”

The concert will be at Treasures of Marilyn, Friday, Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner first.

Tickets are $50 per person, students tickets are $40 – dinner is included in the price of your ticket, click HERE to buy tickets. 

For more information click HERE.

  LCPD: Cash reward increased for information leading to capture of fugitives

    The Lake Charles Police Department is doubling the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives on the run since Tuesday. Crime Stoppers also is paying a reward for information leading to their capture. Law enforcement has been searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy,  and Lee James Gibbs and since Tuesday, Nov. 28, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.  The two were supposed to testify in court that day regarding a 2013 murder case, said LCPD...

  Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

  DeRidder teen killed in Saturday afternoon crash in Moss Bluff

    A DeRidder teenager was killed in a vehicle crash in Moss Bluff Saturday afternoon, authorities said. At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Tomahawk Drive in Moss Bluff, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee. 

