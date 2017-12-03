LCPD: Cash reward increased for information leading to capture of fugitives

The Lake Charles Police Department is doubling the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives on the run since Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers also is offering a reward for information leading to their capture.

Law enforcement has been searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy, 23, of Lake Charles, and Lee James Gibbs, 25, of Lake Charles, since Tuesday, Nov. 28, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The two were supposed to give testimony Tuesday regarding a 2013 murder case, but didn't show up in court, said LCPD Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum. The court then issued a pick up order for Handy and a bench warrant for Gibbs.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, LCPD received information that Handy and Gibbs were in the area of a Lake Charles hotel. Officers responded to the area and made contact with Shameka McClain, 31, of Sulphur, and Damien Louis Jr., 17, of Lake Charles, who had been with Handy and Gibbs overnight. Detectives learned McClain obtained a hotel room for Handy and Gibbs.

McClain and Louis Jr. were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for their part in assisting Handy and Gibbs with avoiding apprehension, said Kraus.

If anyone is caught assisting or harboring Handy and Gibbs, they will be arrested and prosecuted, said Kraus, who urges anyone with information regarding the fugitives' whereabouts to contact LCPD at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

