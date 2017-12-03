FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front this week will bring much cooler temperatures

Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. It will be warmer with lows down to the lower 60s. Temperatures are on a warming trend, so we will not see any relief from the warmth, just yet.

Starting on Monday, our rain chances are at 30%. There could be a few showers in the afternoon from an upper level disturbance. We will have mostly cloudy skies, and the sun will try to peek out at times. It will be a warm day again with highs in the upper 70s, and low overnight in the mid 60s.

The disturbance will now weaken and not be a factor. Our attention now turns to an approaching cold front from the north. This front will be much stronger than the last few cold fronts we have had. Tuesday’s rain chances are up to 80% with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will likely last all day, and will carry into the overnight hours.

By Wednesday, most of the rain will be gone. We will still have a few more showers in the morning hours, before it all clears out. The sun may try to peek out at times, but we will still have mostly cloudy skies, even by Wednesday night.

Besides the rain, the big story will be the temperatures. We will have a big cool-down behind the front. Temperatures prior to the front will be in the mid 70s. After the front passes, temperatures will cool all the way down to the mid 50s for the afternoon high! Wednesday night will have temperatures reach the 30s across all of Southwest Louisiana! Thursday will be about the same!

Thursday will have a few showers possible in the early morning hours, then skies will be clearing throughout the day. Overall, we will have partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, rain chances will be very limited.

Friday and next weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chances for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s in the afternoon. This is more like December weather that we should have! So, try to get outside and enjoy the weather! If you head out in the morning or the late evening, you may need a jacket with temperatures dropping.

