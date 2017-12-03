DeRidder teen killed in Saturday afternoon crash in Moss Bluff

A DeRidder teenager was killed in a vehicle crash in Moss Bluff Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Tomahawk Drive in Moss Bluff, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

The preliminary investigation revealed the SUV driven by Clayton Ashworth, 17, of DeRidder, was traveling north on North Perkins Ferry Road when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason, exited the roadway and rolled over.

Ashworth was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. As mandated by state law, a toxicology report will be conducted, said McGee.

CPSO Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator of the accident.

