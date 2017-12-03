DeRidder teen killed in Saturday afternoon crash in Moss Bluff

The Lake Charles Police Department is doubling the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives on the run since Tuesday. Crime Stoppers also is paying a reward for information leading to their capture. Law enforcement has been searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy, and Lee James Gibbs and since Tuesday, Nov. 28, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The two were supposed to testify in court that day regarding a 2013 murder case, said LCPD...More >>
Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. It will be warmer with lows down to the lower 60s. Temperatures are on a warming trend, so we will not see any relief from the warmth, just yet. Starting on Monday, our rain chances are at 30%. There could be a few showers in the afternoon from an upper level disturbance. We will have mostly cloudy skies, and the sun will try to peek out at times. It will be a warm day again with highs in the upper 70s.More >>
A DeRidder teenager was killed in a vehicle crash in Moss Bluff Saturday afternoon, authorities said. At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Tomahawk Drive in Moss Bluff, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.
The annual Gingerbread House Contest winners were announced at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau's Welcome Center. The contest, held in conjunction with the annual Southwest Louisiana Christmas Lighting Festival, features awards in different categories including amateurs and school groups. This year, entries highlighted themes such as Disney’s Frozen, Cajun Christmas, and The Lost World. In the Children’s di...More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Prewitt Street Saturday night. District Chief Kenny LaRocca said LCFD got a call about the fire at 9:16 p.m...More >>
