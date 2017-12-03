LCFD responds to Prewitt Street house fire Saturday night

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Prewitt Street Saturday night.

District Chief Kenny LaRocca said LCFD got a call about the fire at 9:16 p.m.

The house is vacant, and the owner lives in California, LaRocca said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(The attached video is courtesy of Terésa Williams).

