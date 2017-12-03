Texas man arrested in Calcasieu on fourth-offense DWI charge

The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
A Texas man with a history of impaired driving was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on a fourth-offense DWI charge early Saturday morning, authorities say. Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 2, a Louisiana State Police trooper observed a 2015 Ram pickup truck speeding on Hwy 385 in Calcasieu Parish. The driver, 26-year-old Thomas Fernando Castro of Roscoe, Texas...More >>
The holiday season is finally here, with the line out the door at the Civic Center with children all waiting to see Santa himself. For those who couldn't wait that long, they decided to enjoy the rest of the activities happening inside at Santa's workshop. But the real excitement was waiting just outside of Santa's workshop. Mayor Nic Hunter flipped the switch to officially light up the city. But things didn't stop there. Festive boats hit the seawall thro...More >>
The annual Gingerbread House Contest winners were announced at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau's Welcome Center. The contest, held in conjunction with the annual Southwest Louisiana Christmas Lighting Festival, features awards in different categories including amateurs and school groups. This year, entries highlighted themes such as Disney’s Frozen, Cajun Christmas, and The Lost World. In the Children’s di...More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
