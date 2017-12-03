Texas man arrested in Calcasieu on fourth-offense DWI charge

A Texas man with a history of impaired driving was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on a fourth-offense DWI charge early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 2, a Louisiana State Police trooper observed a 2015 Ram pickup truck speeding on Hwy 385 in Calcasieu. The driver, 26-year-old Thomas Fernando Castro of Roscoe, Texas, showed obvious signs of impairment and was arrested, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

A check of Castro's record revealed five previous DWI arrests and a suspended driver’s license.

Castro refused to provide a breath sample at Troop D. Details of the arrest were furnished to an on-call judge who approved a “no refusal” search warrant allowing troopers to obtain a blood sample from Castro at an area hospital, said Anderson.

The sample revealed Castro’s blood alcohol content was over 2.5 times the legal limit.

Castro was charged with DWI fourth offense (the maximum allowed under Louisiana law), speeding, driving with a suspended driver’s license, driving with an open alcoholic beverage container and expired license plate. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers will be specifically tasked with DWI enforcement during the holiday season as part of the “Zero Deaths for the Holidays” DWI prevention initiative; additional officers will be on patrol thanks to overtime provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, said Anderson.

"As we approach the holiday season, motorists are reminded of the importance of planning ahead and designating a sober driver before driving to any place where alcohol will be consumed," said Anderson. "Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, and affect the fine motor skills needed to safely operate a motor vehicle. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving."

Anderson encourages motorists who see impaired drivers to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.