City kicks off Christmas with Light up the Lake Celebration

The holiday season is finally here, with the line out the door at the Civic Center with children all waiting to see Santa himself.

For those who couldn't wait that long, they decided to enjoy the rest of the activities happening inside at Santa's workshop.

But the real excitement was waiting just outside of Santa's workshop.

Mayor Nic Hunter flipped the switch to officially light up the city.

But things didn't stop there.

Festive boats hit the seawall throwing out more holiday cheer.

With some making sure they were ready to catch it, while others were happy enough just to take it all in.

But as the celebration comes to an end, it wouldn't be complete without a little bit of fireworks.

To view all the holiday activities happening throughout Southwest Louisiana this month, click HERE.

