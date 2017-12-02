Annual Gingerbread House Contest winners announced in Lake Charles

Gingerbread House Contest Best of Show winners with Gumbeaux Gator (Source: Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau's Welcome Center)

The annual Gingerbread House Contest winners were announced at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau's Welcome Center.

The contest is held in conjunction with the annual Southwest Louisiana Christmas Lighting Festival, and features awards in different categories including amateurs and school groups.

This year, entries highlighted themes like Disney’s "Frozen," Cajun Christmas, and The Lost World.

Winners in the Children’s Division:

First Place: Adryan and Doryan Savoie

Second Place: Ayla Joiner

Third Place: Caden Collier

Winners in the Children with Exceptionalities Division:

First Place: Jennifer Cryer’s class from Kaufman Elementary

Second Place: Tina Harris’ class from Kaufman Elementary School

Third Place: Amber Green’s class from Kaufman Elementary School

Winners in the Elementary School Division:

First Place: The E.K. Key Lego Club

Second Place: The J.I. Watson Elementary Art Club

Winners in the Middle School Division:

First Place: Jamie Roberts’ class from Iowa Middle School

Second Place: Elizabeth Guidry’s class from S.J. Welsh Middle School

Third Place: Jessica Wollmington’s class from F.K. White Middle School

Winners in the High School Division:

First Place: Iowa High School

Second Place: The Sam Houston High School Beta Club

Third Place: Sulphur High School Pro Start

Winners in the Club/Organization Division:

First Place: Our Lady Queen of Heaven 4-H Club

Second Place: W.W. Lewis Middle School Builder’s Club

The Best of Show award went to Jamie Roberts’ Class from Iowa Middle School. Their entry featured Disney’s "Frozen," complete with a snow-covered castle, an icy pond, and several of the film’s characters.

Southwest Louisiana’s goodwill ambassador and mascot, Gumbeaux Gator, was on hand to take pictures with the winners.

The winning gingerbread houses will remain on display at the bureau throughout December, during which residents and tourists visiting the Welcome Center may vote on the “People’s Choice Award.” The winners of that award will be announced at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, you can contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588 or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.

